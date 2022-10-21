‘Tono’ all set for charity Mekong swim, aims for 10m baht in donations

His plan is to swim the 15-kilometre width of the Mekong River both ways on Saturday under the watchful eye of his team.

He said on Friday that all preparations for the event have been made, adding that the fund started with 1 million baht from him and another million from key donors.

He said he was surprised to see that his mission has already raised more than 7 million baht, adding that he was proud that both Thai and Laotian people understand its importance.

Phakin said the main goal was to help the hospitals acquire the latest medical equipment and hoped the donations will rise to about 10 million baht by Saturday.

