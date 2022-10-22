Tono battles currents and critics to complete first half of Mekong swim

He stepped into the water in Nakhon Phanom province at 10.19am before reaching Khammouane province in Laos over one and a half hours later at about noon.

The daring “One Man and the River” charity stunt is raising funds for hospitals on either side of the Mekong — Khammouane Hospital in Laos and Nakhon Phanom Hospital in Thailand.

Donations exceeded 41 million baht shortly after Tono touched down on the Lao side of the river at midday, according to organisers.

The star was accompanied on his mission by dozens of local swimmers and former athletes, all under the close watch of emergency teams in boats and kayaks.