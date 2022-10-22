Tono completes charity swim as donations reach THB57m

His daring “One Man and the River” charity stunt raised funds for hospitals on either side of the Mekong — Khammouane Hospital in Laos and Nakhon Phanom Hospital in Thailand.

Donations reached 57 million baht by the time he arrived at the Thai bank of the river in Nakhon Phanom province, according to organisers.

Tono began his swim back from Khammouane province in Laos at about 4pm and reached Nakhon Phanom at 4.50pm.