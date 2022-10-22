Tono completes charity swim as donations reach THB57m
Singer-actor Phakin “Tono” Khamwilaisak successfully completed his charity swim across the Mekong River to Laos and back shortly before 5pm on Saturday.
His daring “One Man and the River” charity stunt raised funds for hospitals on either side of the Mekong — Khammouane Hospital in Laos and Nakhon Phanom Hospital in Thailand.
Donations reached 57 million baht by the time he arrived at the Thai bank of the river in Nakhon Phanom province, according to organisers.
Tono began his swim back from Khammouane province in Laos at about 4pm and reached Nakhon Phanom at 4.50pm.
The star looked weary and was helped out of the water by waiting officials.
Welcoming him on the riverbank were thousands of people, including his mother. Tono hugged his mother who washed him down with freshwater and wiped him dry with a towel.
