Thanathorn attacked in Bangkok by man yelling ‘I have a bomb’
Progressive Movement leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit was attacked on Sunday as he met fans at a book fair being held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.
The attacker was identified as Khanesphitsanuthep Jakkraphopmahadecha, also known on social media as “K-100 million”, a businessman of Indian descent. The same man was arrested by police in February 2019 after releasing cobras in front of Bangkok’s CentralWorld and cutting himself with a knife in a bizarre ritual act. He has also changed his first and last names several times.
Thanathorn told reporters that he was talking to supporters and signing autographs when the man approached from behind and grabbed him by the neck while yelling, “I have a bomb” repeatedly. This triggered panic among visitors who were browsing stalls at “Book Expo Thailand 2022” in Halls 5-6 of the downtown convention centre.
“Luckily, security guards and witnesses helped me and pinned the man to the ground without anyone else being injured,” said Thanathorn, the former leader of the dissolved Future Forward Party.
No explosives were found in Khanesphitsanuthep’s backpack, which he had thrown to the ground before attacking Thanathorn.
Khanesphitsanuthep was escorted out of the building by the police, who will reportedly charge him with assault and circulating false information that caused public panic.
Thanathorn, who suffered bruises to his neck in the attack, told The Reporters news outlet that he was worried about violence being used as a political weapon in Thai society.
“We should never resort to using violence against those who have different political views than us,” he said. “I want all parties to keep an open mind and solve their differences via peaceful debate using reason instead.”
Using violent means to solve disputes only results in a never-ending cycle of violence, he said.
“Political differences should be dealt with via a mechanism that promotes peace, as well as an efficient justice system,” Thanathorn added.