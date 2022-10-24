Thanathorn attacked in Bangkok by man yelling ‘I have a bomb’

The attacker was identified as Khanesphitsanuthep Jakkraphopmahadecha, also known on social media as “K-100 million”, a businessman of Indian descent. The same man was arrested by police in February 2019 after releasing cobras in front of Bangkok’s CentralWorld and cutting himself with a knife in a bizarre ritual act. He has also changed his first and last names several times.

Thanathorn told reporters that he was talking to supporters and signing autographs when the man approached from behind and grabbed him by the neck while yelling, “I have a bomb” repeatedly. This triggered panic among visitors who were browsing stalls at “Book Expo Thailand 2022” in Halls 5-6 of the downtown convention centre.

“Luckily, security guards and witnesses helped me and pinned the man to the ground without anyone else being injured,” said Thanathorn, the former leader of the dissolved Future Forward Party.

No explosives were found in Khanesphitsanuthep’s backpack, which he had thrown to the ground before attacking Thanathorn.

Khanesphitsanuthep was escorted out of the building by the police, who will reportedly charge him with assault and circulating false information that caused public panic.