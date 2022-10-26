Winter expected to begin from Oct 29 and last until Feb-end
Winter is expected to arrive in Thailand on Saturday (October 29), two weeks later than normal, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Wednesday.
The department said Thailand can expect cold weather until late February, adding that the temperature would drop to the lowest point between December this year and January next year.
"The temperature on mountain peaks and hilltops may drop to as low as 8 degrees Celsius," the department said, "Greater Bangkok, meanwhile, can expect lows of 17 to 19 degrees Celsius.”
The department added that the weather in some areas of the upper South would be cold on some days.
The met department will hold a press conference on the arrival of winter on Friday (October 28).
