Fake news: S Korea recruits Thais to work in vegetable gardens with high salary
The Labour Ministry urged netizens on Thursday to stop sharing Facebook posts stating that South Korea is recruiting Thai workers for its vegetable gardens with a monthly salary of 75,000 baht, warning it is fake news.
The ministry’s Employment Department announced it had checked the post and found that it linked to a page for the 11th test of South Korean language and labour skills for using scores in applying for employment in that country.
Applications for the test ended on October 20, the department added.
It urged Thais seeking jobs in South Korea to first check for any announcements on the department’s website doe.go.th/oversea or its Facebook page Epsthailand.
Job-seekers can also ask for more information from the employment offices of the department in any province or in Bangkok. They can also call Labour Ministry hotline 1506 and press 2 to reach the department.
RELATED