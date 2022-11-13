Prayut praises new US-Asean pact as boost for sustainable development

"PM [Prayut] considered this meeting important for reviewing and setting the direction of US-Asean relations amid changing [global] conditions," said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.

Prayut told the summit that global challenges such as development inequality, food and energy crises, natural disasters due to climate change and geopolitical conflicts are likely to intensify, the spokesman added.

"Building strategic partnerships between Asean and the US is necessary to overcome such crises," he said, citing Prayut's remarks.

Anucha reported that Prayut was pleased with the US move to strengthen its partnership with Asean.

The PM also urged leaders at this month’s Asean, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) and G20 summits to grasp opportunities to find solutions to urgent crises, Anucha said.

The Asean Summit runs until Sunday and is followed by the Bangkok Apec meet from November 14 to 19, and the G20 Summit in Bali on November 15-16. Biden is scheduled to meet China’s Preside Xi Jinping at the G20 gathering.