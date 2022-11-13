Prayut praises new US-Asean pact as boost for sustainable development
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has hailed the new US-Asean pact as a win for sustainable global development, a Thai government spokesman said on Sunday.
The 10th Asean-US Summit, hosted by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, got underway in Phnom Penh on Saturday with US President Joe Biden in attendance.
"PM [Prayut] considered this meeting important for reviewing and setting the direction of US-Asean relations amid changing [global] conditions," said government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.
Prayut told the summit that global challenges such as development inequality, food and energy crises, natural disasters due to climate change and geopolitical conflicts are likely to intensify, the spokesman added.
"Building strategic partnerships between Asean and the US is necessary to overcome such crises," he said, citing Prayut's remarks.
Anucha reported that Prayut was pleased with the US move to strengthen its partnership with Asean.
The PM also urged leaders at this month’s Asean, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) and G20 summits to grasp opportunities to find solutions to urgent crises, Anucha said.
The Asean Summit runs until Sunday and is followed by the Bangkok Apec meet from November 14 to 19, and the G20 Summit in Bali on November 15-16. Biden is scheduled to meet China’s Preside Xi Jinping at the G20 gathering.
Prayut also urged the US to promote digital development by investing in digital infrastructure, and skills for workers and businesses – especially micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises, start-ups and female entrepreneurs.
He highlighted next year’s “Trade Winds Business Forum” in Thailand as a gateway for business opportunities for workers and entrepreneurs, Anucha said.
Prayut also praised US moves to tackle climate change, emphasising the need to develop green finance mechanisms, green infrastructure, and create jobs in eco-friendly industries.
The PM highlighted the “Open Connect Balance" theme of next week’s Apec summit in Bangkok, where the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy model for sustainable development will be in the spotlight.
He also pledged Thailand would work with the US, which will host Apec next year.
"The PM believes that these partnerships will help strengthen the relationship between Asean and the US and enable global sustainable progress," Anucha said.
Related stories: