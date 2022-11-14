Obey the law, Chadchart tells anti-government groups planning protests during Apec Summit

Two anti-government groups, “Thalufah” and “Ratsadon”, have received the green light from the city to organise a rally at the open space opposite the City Hall in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district from Wednesday to Friday (November 16-18).

The governor said he has instructed the Metropolitan Police Bureau to deploy officials around Lan Khon Muang during the three days to monitor the situation and prevent any negative impact on the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Summit that Thailand is hosting from November 16-19 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre.

“The city allows people to express their different political opinions in public forums provided they obey the laws,” said Chadchart. “It’s better to give them a space here rather than risk having political rallies in venues that could affect the Apec Summit.”

The governor added that he has told all district offices to clean and unblock the drains in areas they are responsible for to prepare for heavy rains that could result in flash floods. There are forecasts that about 60 per cent of the metropolitan areas will experience downpours this week.

“The rainfall this week should be at a manageable level and is therefore not worrying,” said Chadchart. “The rains might actually help reduce dust particles and improve Bangkok’s air quality.”

The governor asked people to follow the latest updates on traffic closures around the Apec Summit venues — Ratchadaphisek, Duang Phitak, Ploenchit, Wireless and Ratchadamri roads. Avoid using the routes if possible, and prepare some extra time if you have to use detours, he suggested.

“Anyone who can work from home this week, please do so,” he said.