SATURDAY, December 10, 2022
Egat, Alternative Energy Dept to develop refrigerator that runs on solar energy

WEDNESDAY, November 16, 2022

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) signed an agreement with the Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency Department (DEDE) in a cool project to develop a much needed refrigerator that can be powered by solar energy.

Tawatchai Sumranwanich, Egat’s assistant governor of power plant planning, on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with DEDE deputy director-general Ruangdet Panduang for the Egat Cooling Innovation Fund project.

Tawatchai said the demonstration project will study, design and create a cooling system using solar energy, with hydrocarbon natural refrigerant to preserve agricultural crops including vegetables, fruit, raw cow milk and medicines.

The objective is to fight the expiration problem of agricultural crops in rural areas where there’s no electricity and to reduce costs in preserving vegetables and products.

Each refrigerator could reduce electricity bills by up to 11,000 baht per year and cut carbon emissions by around 1,600 kilogrammes each year, according to the organisations.

The DEDE plans to rope in the Dairy Farming Promotion Organisation of farms and community enterprises for participation in the project.

