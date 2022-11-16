Egat, Alternative Energy Dept to develop refrigerator that runs on solar energy

Tawatchai said the demonstration project will study, design and create a cooling system using solar energy, with hydrocarbon natural refrigerant to preserve agricultural crops including vegetables, fruit, raw cow milk and medicines.

The objective is to fight the expiration problem of agricultural crops in rural areas where there’s no electricity and to reduce costs in preserving vegetables and products.

Each refrigerator could reduce electricity bills by up to 11,000 baht per year and cut carbon emissions by around 1,600 kilogrammes each year, according to the organisations.

The DEDE plans to rope in the Dairy Farming Promotion Organisation of farms and community enterprises for participation in the project.