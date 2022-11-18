Prayut meets Saudi PM with full military honours at airport

Both leaders are scheduled to discuss bilateral ties and exchange a memorandum of understanding before attending a dinner hosted by Prayut at Government House on Friday evening.

The crown prince is also scheduled to attend the Apec Economic Leaders’ Meeting at Bangkok’s Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre as the government’s guest on Friday and Saturday.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman is the first Saudi royal to visit Thailand in an official capacity since bilateral relations were broken in 1989 over the Blue Diamond Affair when a Thai janitor stole priceless gems from a Saudi palace.

Prayut visited Saudi Arabia in January and successfully revived bilateral relations from several aspects, including economy, labour, tourism and sports.