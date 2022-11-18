background-defaultbackground-default
SATURDAY, December 10, 2022
Thai PM kicks off Apec Leaders' Meeting with 60% of global GDP at stake

FRIDAY, November 18, 2022

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha kicked off the 29th Apec Economic Leaders' Meeting with a welcoming speech for the bloc’s 21 members at Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre (QSNCC) in Bangkok on Friday.

Friday’s itinerary of the two-day summit focuses on balanced and sustainable growth driven by trade and investment across the economic bloc.

Apec comprises over 2.9 billion people and generates about 60% of global GDP.

Scheduled today are talks between Apec leaders, members and invited guests, as well as a meeting of the Apec Business Advisory Council.

Prayut will summarise the results of the Leaders Meeting on Saturday before handing over the host status for the next summit to the United States.

Roads around the venue in downtown Bangkok have been closed as part of tight security measures in and around QNSCC. All delegates and their belongings are being screened on entry, while police and Army personnel have been deployed to guard the venue.

