Thai PM kicks off Apec Leaders' Meeting with 60% of global GDP at stake

Apec comprises over 2.9 billion people and generates about 60% of global GDP.

Scheduled today are talks between Apec leaders, members and invited guests, as well as a meeting of the Apec Business Advisory Council.

Prayut will summarise the results of the Leaders Meeting on Saturday before handing over the host status for the next summit to the United States.

Roads around the venue in downtown Bangkok have been closed as part of tight security measures in and around QNSCC. All delegates and their belongings are being screened on entry, while police and Army personnel have been deployed to guard the venue.