Covid infections surge in Thailand, 3,957 more patients hospitalised last week: DDC

Meanwhile, deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Monday that Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is concerned that Covid infections may surge during the cool season.

She said viruses spread more easily during the cool season, and many countries have eased their travel restrictions, while Thailand has opened its doors to tourists.

As a result, she said, Anutin has advised people to protect themselves by employing the universal hygiene measures of always washing their hands and wearing masks.

The minister also warned people in the 608 category, namely those who are 60 and above or with eight chronic diseases, to take Covid vaccines and booster doses.

She added that Covid vaccines are now available at most public hospitals.

The spokesperson said the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health near Victory Monument is also providing Covid-19 vaccines to children between the ages of six months and 18 years during the afternoon from Monday to Thursday and all day on Friday.