Covid infections surge in Thailand, 3,957 more patients hospitalised last week: DDC
Severe Covid-19 infections have landed 3,957 people in hospitals and 65 patients have succumbed to the virus over the past week, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said on Monday.
During the week of November 13-19, the number of Covid patients admitted to hospital averaged 565 patients daily compared to about 452 patients per day during the week of November 6-12.
DDC said the total number of Covid patients in Thailand this year stands at 2,478,895, while the death toll is 11,408.
In the week of November 6-12, 42 people succumbed to the virus or about six persons daily, compared to the daily average of nine people over the past week, DDC added.
Meanwhile, of the new patients, 432 have developed lung infections and 252 have been hooked up to ventilators.
The DDC said as of Saturday (November 19) 143.06 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered. Of them, 57.07 million were first doses,
53.56 million second doses and 32.43 million boosters.
Meanwhile, deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul said on Monday that Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is concerned that Covid infections may surge during the cool season.
She said viruses spread more easily during the cool season, and many countries have eased their travel restrictions, while Thailand has opened its doors to tourists.
As a result, she said, Anutin has advised people to protect themselves by employing the universal hygiene measures of always washing their hands and wearing masks.
The minister also warned people in the 608 category, namely those who are 60 and above or with eight chronic diseases, to take Covid vaccines and booster doses.
She added that Covid vaccines are now available at most public hospitals.
The spokesperson said the Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health near Victory Monument is also providing Covid-19 vaccines to children between the ages of six months and 18 years during the afternoon from Monday to Thursday and all day on Friday.