HRH Princess Sirindhorn unveils greeting card for Thais

The illustration depicts a rabbit and a dog with a full moon in the background to signify the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit according to the Chinese zodiac.

The accompanying poem, composed by the Princess, tells the story of her teacher who kept a rabbit and a dog as pets. The two animals were close friends and together would often look up at the sky to admire the full moon.

“Having a friend who shares the same goal is a blessing and helps you overcome hardship in life. May all Thais be blessed as these two friends in all aspects in years to come,” said the poem.

The Princess has graciously allowed the Phufa Shop to print the illustration and poem on several products for people to buy as gifts for their loved ones during the celebratory season.

People can visit the 19 branches of Phufa Shop or head to http://www.phufa.org/shop to browse products such as polo items, T-shirts, hats, wall clocks, umbrellas, coffee mugs and hand sanitisers with the illustration and the signature of HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn.