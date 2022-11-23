Thai cabinet endorses IORA summit’s Dhaka Communique

The 22nd meeting commenced on Tuesday and wraps up on Thursday in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The Dhaka Communique acknowledges accomplishments made by various mechanisms under IORA that aim to promote post Covid-19 economic recovery and climate action, such as Indonesia’s drafting of the Strategic Framework for Marine Debris Action in the Indian Ocean, and France’s development of the guidelines to prevent imports of illegal fishing products into supply chains of IORA member countries.

It also recognises Saudi Arabia as the bloc’s 11th dialogue partner.

Furthermore, the Communique acknowledged IORA’s Gender Pledge on International Women’s Day 2022, which aims to promote gender equality under international standards by maintaining an average of 40:40:20 (women to men to any gender) attendance ratio across all IORA meetings, activities and events by 2030.

The Indian Ocean Rim Association, established in 1995, is an international organisation consisting of 23 states bordering the Indian Ocean, including Thailand, and 10 dialogue partners. IORA’s priority areas are maritime safety and security, trade and investment facilitation, fisheries management, disaster risk management, tourism and cultural exchanges.

Deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said on Wednesday that the Dhaka Communique is relevant to Thailand’s policy to promote post Covid-19 economic recovery, marine connectivity, sustainable fisheries, and women’s economic empowerment.