background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, December 10, 2022
nationthailand
SF woos movie buffs with popcorn feast at CentralWorld today

SF woos movie buffs with popcorn feast at CentralWorld today

MONDAY, November 28, 2022

Popcorn and movie-lovers on Monday are queuing up at SF World Cinema CentralWorld with their container of choice for the “Bring Any Container for 199 baht of Popcorn” event.

The one-day offer, hosted by SF Group at CentralWorld shopping centre in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district, is available only on November 28 from 11am.

SF woos movie buffs with popcorn feast at CentralWorld today

Customers who have registered can bring any container to fill up as much as they can of the theatre’s popcorn for 199 baht, plus a refillable serving of Coca-Cola.

SF woos movie buffs with popcorn feast at CentralWorld today

Containers of choice for most customers are oversized water buckets, while others select multi-purpose plastic containers with wheels for easy movement.

SF woos movie buffs with popcorn feast at CentralWorld today

Just last month, the “Popcorn Beast” campaign by Lotte Cinema theatre in Vietnam went viral and became popular on the internet. Customers brought unusual containers, such as water buckets and rice cookers, to get free popcorn for a limited time.

SF woos movie buffs with popcorn feast at CentralWorld today

TAGS
SF Cinemapopcornmovie theatersBangkokCentralWorldBreaking News
RELATED
nationthailand