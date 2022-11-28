SF woos movie buffs with popcorn feast at CentralWorld today

The one-day offer, hosted by SF Group at CentralWorld shopping centre in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district, is available only on November 28 from 11am.

Customers who have registered can bring any container to fill up as much as they can of the theatre’s popcorn for 199 baht, plus a refillable serving of Coca-Cola.

Containers of choice for most customers are oversized water buckets, while others select multi-purpose plastic containers with wheels for easy movement.

Just last month, the “Popcorn Beast” campaign by Lotte Cinema theatre in Vietnam went viral and became popular on the internet. Customers brought unusual containers, such as water buckets and rice cookers, to get free popcorn for a limited time.