Graft busters probe purchase of street lights topped with mythical figures

Officials from the commission on Friday surveyed Chamchuri 2 village in Racha Thewa subdistrict where 40 kinnaree-topped street lights will be installed.

Officials from the subdistrict administrative organisation explained that the lights were necessary because a large pond was located in the village adjacent to an area where residents exercise. They said they were concerned that some people might slip into the pond at night because some areas around it were poorly lit.

This is why the purchase of the lights was approved even though some will be installed in private areas, they said.

New surveillance cameras are being purchased to replace damaged cameras bought in 2014, subdistrict officials said. Others will be installed on King Kaeo road to monitor traffic, they said.