Graft busters probe purchase of street lights topped with mythical figures
The National Anti-Corruption Commission’s Samut Prakan office is investigating the nearly 70 million baht purchase of 727 street lights topped with mythical kinnaree figures following a complaint received by its Corruption Deterrence Centre.
It is investigating the purchase of the street lights as well as the purchase of about 50 million baht worth of surveillance cameras and emergency warning equipment by the Racha Thewa subdistrict administrative organisation in Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan province.
Officials from the commission on Friday surveyed Chamchuri 2 village in Racha Thewa subdistrict where 40 kinnaree-topped street lights will be installed.
Officials from the subdistrict administrative organisation explained that the lights were necessary because a large pond was located in the village adjacent to an area where residents exercise. They said they were concerned that some people might slip into the pond at night because some areas around it were poorly lit.
This is why the purchase of the lights was approved even though some will be installed in private areas, they said.
New surveillance cameras are being purchased to replace damaged cameras bought in 2014, subdistrict officials said. Others will be installed on King Kaeo road to monitor traffic, they said.
Officials from the commission advised subdistrict officials to weigh the appropriateness and public benefit of the purchase of kinnaree-topped street lights and the legality of installing them in private areas.
They also advised the subdistrict officials to ask experts to inspect existing cameras to determine whether it is best to repair or replace them and to consult with the public before making a decision.
Following the inspection, anti-corruption officials requested additional documents from the subdistrict for further investigation.
