Unconscious US passenger on Chiang Mai flight revived in time

Airport officials were alerted of the unconscious passenger on board Bangkok Airways PG225 while it was landing on Friday at 1.30pm.

Details of the rescue operation were provided by the airport on Saturday.

Airport officials said the man was immediately taken out of the plane and given CPR. However, he eventually regained consciousness after his heart was restarted with an automated external defibrillator.

Upon gaining consciousness the patient was rushed to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for a check-up.

One of the rescue officials said the man may have suffered a cardiac arrest, though his chance of survival is high because he was resuscitated in time.

The airport’s manager said on Saturday that this incident highlights the importance of prioritising passenger safety and providing first aid promptly in case of emergencies.

The governing body, Airports of Thailand (AOT) said it is providing continuous training to emergency medical teams at all airports under its jurisdiction.

AOT manages six airports, namely Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang, Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai and Mae Fah Luang Airport in Chiang Rai.