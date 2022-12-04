Bangkokians mostly happy with Chadchart in first 6 months: survey
A recent opinion survey has found that Bangkokians are generally happy with Chadchart Sittipunt’s handling of major issues and his performance as city governor.
The National Institute of Development Administration (Nida) conducted phone interviews with a sample of 1,500 residents in Bangkok’s 50 districts between November 25 and 30 to mark Chadchart’s first six months in office. The respondents came from all walks of life with different educational backgrounds and income levels. The results were released on Sunday.
The respondents were asked 17 questions about Chadchart’s performance and most responses were positive with the exception of the last two on economic woes, which won more “bad” and “rather bad” votes.
When asked to directly rate their level of satisfaction with Chadchart’s performance:
• 42.60% said they were pleased with the hard work the governor has done to improve the capital;
• 38.93% said they were pleased because Chadchart has had tangible achievements and has devoted himself to solving people’s problems;
• 10.54% are rather not pleased with Chadchart because he failed to tackle the root of problems and did not see any tangible improvements;
• 7.93% are very dissatisfied with Chadchart’s performance because he has failed to deliver his promised policies and failed to tackle old issues like floods and Bangkok’s long-standing traffic woes.
The 17 questions the respondents were asked are:
• Increase in green spaces
39.07%: Very good
36.40%: Rather good
13.33%: Rather bad
9.13%: Very bad
2.07%: No comment
• Tourism promotion of Bangkok
40.54%: Rather good
38.13%: Very good
11.33%: Rather bad
7.53%: Very bad
2.47%: No comment
• Support for sports activities
38.40%: Rather good
34.84%: Very good
14.60%: Rather bad
9%: Very bad
3.16%: No comment
• Control of garbage, dust and wastewater
39.73%: Rather good
33.13%: Very good
16.40%: Rather bad
9.87%: Very bad
0.87%: No comment
• Tackling floods
34.87%: Rather good
31.80%: Very good
18.93%: Rather bad
13.40%: Very bad
1%: No comment
• Improvement of BMA services
40.40%: Rather good
29.53%: Very good
16%: Rather bad
9.67%: Very bad
4.4%: No comment
• Keeping pavements in order
41.13%: Rather good
29.27%: Very good
16.07%: Rather bad
10.53%: Very bad
3%: No comment
• Improvement in the overall environment of streets and alleyways
41.33%: Rather good
29.20%: Very good
18.07%: Rather bad
10.27%: Very bad
1.13%: No comment
• Improvement of health services
42.67%: Rather good
25.33%: Very good
17.93%: Rather bad
10.54%: Very bad
3.53%: No comment
• Ensuring law and order at protest sites
37.80%: Rather good
24.53%: Very good
17.33% Very bad
16.54%: Rather bad
3.8%: No comment
• Maintaining security via street lights and CCTVs
39.13%: Rather good
24.40%: Very good
21.54%: Rather bad
12.33%: Very bad
2.6%: No comment
• Tackling corruption in BMA agencies
30.60%: Rather good
23.87%: Very good
21.60%: Rather bad
16.06%: Very bad
7.87%: No comment
• Developing educational institutes, solving youth issues
38.47%: Rather good
22.13%: Very good
20.20%: Rather bad
12.13%: Very bad
7.07%: No comment
• Developing public transportation, including trains and ferries
42.13%: Rather good
21.87%: Very good
18.07%: Rather bad
10.60%: Very bad
7.33%: No comment
• Tackling traffic woes
44.60%: Rather good
21%: Rather bad
18.40%: Very good
14.13%: Very bad
1.87%: No comment
• Dealing with beggars and homeless people
39.13%: Rather good
25.60%: Rather bad
16.87%: Very good
14.07%: Very bad
4.33%: No comment
• Tackling economic woes
32.26%: Rather bad
31.40%: Rather good
20.40%: Very bad
10.07%: Very good
5.87%: No comment