background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
nationthailand
Four alleged members of notorious call-centre gang arrested

Four alleged members of notorious call-centre gang arrested

MONDAY, December 05, 2022

A call-centre gang consisting of four members have been arrested at a condominium in Muang district of Samut Prakan province, the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) said on Monday.

The arrest came after victims lodged a complaint against this call-centre gang online, claiming that the gang had lured them to invest in a fake company named E-Shipping.Shop.

"Police also seized three computers, nine smartphones, five account books and 38 Subscriber Identity Module [SIM] cards as evidence," said 5th PCT chief Pol Maj-General Teeradet Thammasutee.

Four alleged members of notorious call-centre gang arrested

He said this call-centre gang is dangerous, as all suspects used their knowledge when they were call-centre employees in neighbouring countries to operate a call-centre scam in Thailand.

Explaining their modus operandi, he said the call-centre gang would open a Facebook account using a picture of a beautiful woman as avatar to lure people to invest in their fake company.

"Victims will be lured to enter a Line group," he explained, "After that, a fake investment expert will offer investment plans, claiming that the victims will gain high returns once they transfer cash."

Four alleged members of notorious call-centre gang arrested

He added that victims will be left in the Line group with stand-ins pretending that they receive returns after transferring cash.

"However, victims will be unable to withdraw cash once they transfer money, while the call-centre gang will lure them to invest more," he said.

Four alleged members of notorious call-centre gang arrested

He added that victims of this call-centre gang can lodge complaints via Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau's hotline: 1441, PCT call centre: 081-8663000 or visit www.thaipoliceonline.com.

He also warned people who seek call centre jobs in neighbouring countries that they would become criminals if they join the call-centre gang.

Four alleged members of notorious call-centre gang arrested

Related stories:

 

TAGS
call centre scamCyber CrimePolicevictimsnotorious
RELATED
nationthailand