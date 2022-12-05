Four alleged members of notorious call-centre gang arrested

He said this call-centre gang is dangerous, as all suspects used their knowledge when they were call-centre employees in neighbouring countries to operate a call-centre scam in Thailand.

Explaining their modus operandi, he said the call-centre gang would open a Facebook account using a picture of a beautiful woman as avatar to lure people to invest in their fake company.

"Victims will be lured to enter a Line group," he explained, "After that, a fake investment expert will offer investment plans, claiming that the victims will gain high returns once they transfer cash."