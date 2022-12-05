Four alleged members of notorious call-centre gang arrested
A call-centre gang consisting of four members have been arrested at a condominium in Muang district of Samut Prakan province, the Police Cyber Taskforce (PCT) said on Monday.
The arrest came after victims lodged a complaint against this call-centre gang online, claiming that the gang had lured them to invest in a fake company named E-Shipping.Shop.
"Police also seized three computers, nine smartphones, five account books and 38 Subscriber Identity Module [SIM] cards as evidence," said 5th PCT chief Pol Maj-General Teeradet Thammasutee.
He said this call-centre gang is dangerous, as all suspects used their knowledge when they were call-centre employees in neighbouring countries to operate a call-centre scam in Thailand.
Explaining their modus operandi, he said the call-centre gang would open a Facebook account using a picture of a beautiful woman as avatar to lure people to invest in their fake company.
"Victims will be lured to enter a Line group," he explained, "After that, a fake investment expert will offer investment plans, claiming that the victims will gain high returns once they transfer cash."
He added that victims will be left in the Line group with stand-ins pretending that they receive returns after transferring cash.
"However, victims will be unable to withdraw cash once they transfer money, while the call-centre gang will lure them to invest more," he said.
He added that victims of this call-centre gang can lodge complaints via Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau's hotline: 1441, PCT call centre: 081-8663000 or visit www.thaipoliceonline.com.
He also warned people who seek call centre jobs in neighbouring countries that they would become criminals if they join the call-centre gang.
