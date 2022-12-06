Frenchman arrested after Thai woman complains of luxury brand scam

Suspect Jacouel Clemen, 41, was arrested near a hotel in Bangkok’s Watthana district, Pol Lt Gen Phakphumphiphat Satchaphan, chief of the Immigration Police Bureau, told press on Monday.

Clemen last entered Thailand on October 24.

An arrest warrant for the Frenchman had been issued earlier on May 2 after a Thai woman filed a police complaint that he had defrauded her. She said the suspect took her investment of about 2 million baht but never delivered brandname products he had promised to import from France for her to resell in Thailand.

The woman told police that she had met Clemen at an entertainment venue in the Sukhumvit area and had travelled to France with him before agreeing to invest her money.

She later found out that the suspect had committed similar scams against Thai victims several times, Phakphumphiphat said.