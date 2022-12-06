Strolling wild elephants bring traffic to a stop in Khao Yai
Tourists at Nakhon Ratchasima’s Khao Yai National Park had to park their cars for over an hour to make way for a herd of some 10 elephants to cross the road.
The wild elephants slowly sauntered across the road on Monday evening under the watchful eye of national park officials.
People had flocked to the national park in Pak Chong district during the Father’s Day long weekend.
Tourist Nattaporn Kwangpimai said she was excited to have had the chance to take pictures of wild elephants so closely.
“The herd was gentle and did not cause any panic among the tourists,” she said.