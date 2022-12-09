Mercedes-Benz joins Thailand’s EV subsidy program

The German carmaker’s Thai assembling unit – Mercedes-Benz Manufacturing (Thailand) Co Ltd – will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Excise Department on government incentives for EV producers, Ekniti said.

The incentive program aims to lower the price of EVs so they can better compete against cars and motorcycles with internal combustion engines. Carmakers are entitled to subsidies and cuts on import duties of up to 150,000 baht per EV priced below 2 million baht and 700,000-800,000 baht for each one priced above 2 million.