Temperatures to fall, flash floods a risk in the South: forecast
Temperatures will fall next week by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in the top half of the country and by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius elsewhere, according to a forecast by the Thai Meteorological Department.
The drop in temperatures will occur as a strong high-pressure system from China extends into upper Thailand, the department said. A low-pressure cell over eastern Malaysia will move through the lower Andaman Sea from Sunday to Monday, while the moderate northeast monsoon will continue in the Gulf of Thailand.
More rain is also expected with heavy rains in some areas. Waves in the lower Gulf of Thailand will rise to 2 metres. They will rise further during the thundershowers expected on Thursday.
The department warned that people living along waterways in the South should prepare for the possibility of flooding, while those living on or near foothills in the region should prepare for flash floods. Thunderstorms could pose a threat to vessels in the lower Gulf of Thailand, the department said.
The weather forecast for December 11-15 by region is:
Bangkok and surrounding areas
Cool weather and strong winds, with temperatures ranging from lows of 18-22 degrees to highs of 29-33 degrees.
North
Cool with strong winds, with temperatures ranging from lows of 14-21 degrees to highs of 29-32 degrees. Temperatures could drop to 5-14 degrees at high altitudes.
Northeast
Cool to cold with strong winds, with temperatures ranging from lows of 16-22 degrees to highs of 29-33 degrees. Temperatures could drop to 13-15 degrees at high altitudes.
Central
Cool with strong winds, with temperatures ranging from lows of 16-21 degrees to highs of 29-32 degrees.
East
Cool mornings with strong winds, with temperatures ranging from lows of 16-21 degrees to highs of 29-32 degrees.Waves will be about one metre high and 1-2 metres offshore.
South (east coast)
Cool mornings with scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rain. Temperatures will range from lows of 20-25 to highs of 26-33 degrees. Waves will be about two metres high, rising to over two metres during thundershowers.
South (west coast)
Isolated to scattered thundershowers, with temperatures ranging from lows of 22-25 degrees to highs of 26-33 degrees. Waves will be one to two metres high, rising to over two metres during thundershowers.