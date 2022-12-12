Phichit temple offers smiles at the end of the rainbow
A temple in Phichit’s Wang Sai Phun district has caught everybody’s attention after getting its crematorium painted in rainbow colours instead of traditional white or cream.
Now the crematorium of Wat Nong Plong is painted bright yellow, red, blue, pink, green and purple to reportedly make mourners smile.
The renovation has also seen some small chedis storing the remains of the dead being relocated to the wall.
Monk Phra Manas said the chedis were being relocated because the area where they were being stored was getting overcrowded. He also said that now robbers may think twice about scaling the wall for fear of waking up the deceased.