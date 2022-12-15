background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
FRIDAY, December 30, 2022
nationthailand
Assets worth THB2.5bn seized from Northeast drug gang posing as truckers

Assets worth THB2.5bn seized from Northeast drug gang posing as truckers

THURSDAY, December 15, 2022

Narcotics suppression police (NSP) have seized assets worth over 2.48 billion baht during raids across the Northeast.

The crackdown followed the discovery of nearly 2 million amphetamine tablets in a vehicle at a checkpoint in Nakhon Ratchasima on June 14, said NSP chief Lt General Sarayut Sanguanphokai on Wednesday.

The resulting investigation found that a drug-trafficking ring was posing as a trucking company to ship narcotics across the country.

Assets worth THB2.5bn seized from Northeast drug gang posing as truckers

Police said the vehicle’s driver, Watthana Sriwilai, confessed to transporting methamphetamine over Northeast borders into Thailand and delivering it to customers in southern provinces.

Watthana’s arrest led to the arrests of two other suspected gang members in Sakon Nakhon and Nonthaburi, who police said provided information on the gang’s bases in seven Northeast provinces.

Assets worth THB2.5bn seized from Northeast drug gang posing as truckers

On November 15, police launched raids at over 30 locations and confiscated 200 million baht in cash, 16 trailer trucks, six houses, 17 land deeds, a sawmill, shares of two logistic companies, several guns and ammunition, and 15 bank accounts with over 550 million baht in them.

Assets worth THB2.5bn seized from Northeast drug gang posing as truckers

Sarayut said the seizures helped to block the financial network of the drug gang and would lead to the arrests of more accomplices.

TAGS
drugNortheastern RegionPoliceBreaking NewsKhonkaen
RELATED
nationthailand