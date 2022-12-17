Taekwondo’s Panipak named Thailand’s top athlete 2nd year running

This year saw 39 awards in 12 categories handed out to medallists and upcoming stars.

Badminton prodigies Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Pitchamon Opatniput came away with “best male” and “best female youth” amateur athletes of the year awards respectively.

Mixed doubles duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai also won the “best team” award (events category).

Meanwhile, Thailand Volleyball Association was handed two trophies, one for its president Somporn Chaibangyang, who was named “best executive”, and another for Danai Sriwacharamaytakul as “best coach”.