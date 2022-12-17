Taekwondo’s Panipak named Thailand’s top athlete 2nd year running
Taekwondo Olympic gold medallist Panipak “Tennis” Wongpattanakit has been named Thailand’s “best female amateur athlete” for two years running now that she bagged the latest on Friday.
The award was handed out at a ceremony celebrating Thai athletes and sports personnel on National Sports Day, which is marked on December 16 every year. The event was held at Hua Mark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok.
This year saw 39 awards in 12 categories handed out to medallists and upcoming stars.
Badminton prodigies Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Pitchamon Opatniput came away with “best male” and “best female youth” amateur athletes of the year awards respectively.
Mixed doubles duo Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai also won the “best team” award (events category).
Meanwhile, Thailand Volleyball Association was handed two trophies, one for its president Somporn Chaibangyang, who was named “best executive”, and another for Danai Sriwacharamaytakul as “best coach”.
The “best sports association” award was won by the Athletics Association of Thailand.
The national women’s volleyball team also won the “best team” award (sports category).
Sprinter Puripol Boonson came away with the “best male youth amateur athlete” award, and Moto2 rider Somkiat Chantra the “best male professional athlete”. Golfer Atthaya Thitikul was named this year’s “best female professional athlete”.
