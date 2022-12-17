International jet ski contest pulls more tourists to Pattaya
Thailand’s jet-ski team came away with at least eight trophies in the semi-professional, amateur and youth categories at the five-day Water Jet World Grand Prix #1 being held in Pattaya.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha voiced pleasure and congratulated the Thai team, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said.
The five-day competition, which wraps up on Sunday, is being held at Jomtien Beach in the popular resort city.
More than 2,000 athletes from 65 countries are participating in the contest, which has drawn hundreds of spectators from across the world.
Thailand has successfully established itself as a key location for Jet Ski World Grand Prix international contests that are held in Europe, the US and other parts of the world.
As host of the event this year, Thailand has successfully attracted scores of sports-loving tourists, the spokesman said. He added that this was in line with the government’s sports tourism promotion policy, adding that tourists in this category tend to spend more than others.