Surin Islands closed to tourists for 2 days due to dangerous weather
The five-island Mu Ko Surin national park in the Andaman Sea will be closed to tourists on Sunday and Monday due to high waves expected on the two days.
Waves are expected to exceed four metres in height during thundershowers, officials from the park said in an announcement on Saturday.
"To ensure safety among tourists and prevent damage to people and property, Mu Ko Surin National Park will be temporarily closed on December 18 to 19," the announcement said.
The national park comprises five islands – Surin Nuea, Surin Tai, Kai, Klang, and Ri – near the border with Myanmar in Phang Nga province.
The park closes from May 1 to October 31 during the rainy season to ensure the safety of tourists.
Related stories: