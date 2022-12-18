South Korean racer drowns at Jet Ski World Cup in Pattaya
A South Korean jet ski racer died after his jet ski hit strong waves during a race at the Jet Ski World Cup Grand Prix 2022 in Pattaya on Saturday.
Kim Sung-won, 40, was knocked off his jet ski when it hit high waves while entering the first curve of the tournament's Pro-Am Endurance Open event.
A rescue team took Kim – a member of the Freedom Racing Jet Ski Team – to shore and attempted to revive him. He was subsequently sent to Bangkok Hospital Pattaya where he was pronounced dead.
Doctors said they believe he died of asphyxiation.
Related stories: