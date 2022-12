3 killed as heavy rain swamps South of Thailand

The department said 51,543 families in 1,028 villages in 49 districts of Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Trang, Phatthalung, Satun, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat are under water.

The strong monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand in the South has pounded the region with heavy rain since Saturday, the department said. The rains are expected to continue until Tuesday.