Pattani locals swap cars for boats as river overflows
Pattani city was hit by floodwater almost 2 metres deep on Thursday as the Pattani River overflowed and inundated towns and villages across the southern province.
Flooding affected 462 villages in all 12 districts of the province, causing hardship for about 90,000 residents.
Residents in Pattani city’s Muang district swapped cars for boats as roads turned into rivers.
Pattani deputy governor Trakool Totham ordered more relief parcels for flood victims in Yarang district, which was been underwater for four consecutive days.
The Thai Meteorological Department forecasts isolated monsoon thundershowers in Pattani and the rest of the lower South on Friday.
Waves will rise to two metres in the lower Gulf, and higher during thundershowers, it added.
"All ships should proceed with caution and keep off thundershowers," the Met Dept said.
