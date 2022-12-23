Subsidies to blame for slump in Thai agriculture competitiveness: expert

Assoc Prof Witsanu Attavanich from Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Economics said Thailand is now lagging behind many Asian countries, including its neighbours, in terms of its agricultural green total factor productivity (AGTFP).

AGTFP, a key aspect of sustainable agricultural development, measures the agricultural output produced from the combination of land, labour, capital and material resources employed in farm produce.

Witsanu, who is an expert in climate change and agriculture, said Thailand’s AGTFP index fell below the global average for the first time in 2020, citing the US Department of Agriculture’s latest International Agricultural Productivity report released earlier this month.

He said that before 2020, Thailand’s AGTFP often exceeded the global average. Now, he said, countries like Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Indonesia, China and India have all outperformed Thailand.