TAT offers ‘big New Year’ surprise for travellers
Discount vouchers for hotels, restaurants and tour packages can be bought via www.nybigsurprise.com from December 28 to 31 as part of the “Save Partner New Year Big Surprise” campaign.
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said on Saturday that the campaign aims to boost domestic tourism.
“Apart from giving tourists lots of options, the campaign also aims to boost the recovery of tourism-related businesses,” TAT said.
More information will be available at the “Sale Hear” Facebook page on Wednesday from 4pm.
Related stories: