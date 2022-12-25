2 more bodies of HTMS Sukhothai crew found on Sunday

Vice Admiral Pichai Lorchusakul, commander of Naval Area 1, announced at 2.10pm that the retrieval of these two bodies brought the number of missing crew down to 12.

The new bodies were definitely those of HTMS crew as they were wearing sailors’ uniforms, he said.

One body was spotted by HTMS Naresuan and the other by a local fisherman near Koh Phai in Chumphon’s Pathiew district.

Pichai added that the two bodies would be sent to a foundation in Prachuap Khiri Khan for identification before they are handed over to relatives for funeral rites.