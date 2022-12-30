One in four Bangkokians have no plans to travel during New Year holidays

As many as 76.9% of the 1,203 respondents said they would travel upcountry to make merit (34.6% of those in this group), visit their home province or meet families in the provinces (32.8%), and go sightseeing (28.4%).

Of all respondents, 23.1% said they had no plans to travel due to their work duties or preferred to spend the long holiday period at home, according to the pollsters Bangkok University Research Centre, also known as Bangkok Poll.

When asked about factors that make tourist destinations attractive, two largest groups of respondents pointed to cleanliness and convenience in travel (26.7% each), followed by photogenic beauty (22.7%), and value for money (17.3%).