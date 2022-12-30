One in four Bangkokians have no plans to travel during New Year holidays
Almost 77 per cent of Bangkok residents surveyed recently said they planned to travel during the long New Year weekend, according to results of the latest Bangkok Poll released on Friday.
As many as 76.9% of the 1,203 respondents said they would travel upcountry to make merit (34.6% of those in this group), visit their home province or meet families in the provinces (32.8%), and go sightseeing (28.4%).
Of all respondents, 23.1% said they had no plans to travel due to their work duties or preferred to spend the long holiday period at home, according to the pollsters Bangkok University Research Centre, also known as Bangkok Poll.
When asked about factors that make tourist destinations attractive, two largest groups of respondents pointed to cleanliness and convenience in travel (26.7% each), followed by photogenic beauty (22.7%), and value for money (17.3%).
Regarding potential concerns during travel, most respondents pointed to a possible resurgence of Covid-19 accounting for 52.2% of all those surveyed, followed by severe traffic congestion (52.0%), and road accidents (48.2%).
Most of the Bangkokians surveyed, 35.4%, said they wanted to count down to the New Year in the mountains in cold weather, followed by 25.0% who picked islands or beaches, and 23.3% who opted for Buddhist temples where they could perform meditation or attend New Year's Eve prayers.