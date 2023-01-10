Hunt continues for Romanian diver gone missing in Phuket seas

Somesan along with fellow Romanian Alexandru Florin Miron and Thai woman Saowalak Kanhawong had pulled out of Nai Harn Beach on his speedboat “Shonica” on Sunday.

His friends said they dropped anchor about 100 metres from the shore, but when they wanted to move on and found the anchor stuck, Somesan decided to dive down to free it. However, he did not resurface after the anchor was released.

Miron and Saowalak looked around for the missing man before calling emergency services.