Banking association plans new centre to detect criminal transactions

Payong Srivanich, who is also president of Krung Thai Bank, said association members were in advanced talks to set up an interbank agency that would function as a “central fraud registry”.

The centre will monitor and intercept deceptive and fraudulent transactions, Payong said.

Association members are well aware that their clients face a heightened risk of being deceived into making transactions by criminals, but it would be too costly for each bank to implement its own preventive measures, Payong said.