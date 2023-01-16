Teachers up in arms over draft National Education Act
More than 400,000 teachers and educational personnel nationwide dressed in black on Monday, urging Parliament to postpone consideration of the draft National Education Act.
The draft, which aims to enhance Thailand's education system to meet international standards and boost the country's competitiveness, has been included in the Parliament session since January 10-11 this year.
Among teachers who participated in the event, a group of teachers in Lampang province said some details in the draft act would not support learners' development. The group also claimed that the draft act's centralised command would affect their independence in teaching.
"We have given our opinion many times to the special House committee to amend the draft act but there is no response," the group said, "Instead, the committee hastened proposing the draft act to the Parliament session."
The group reaffirmed that its move was a peaceful protest under the Constitution, adding that the special House committee's move to propose the draft act before the Parliament session ends on February 23 is hasty.
The group urged Parliament President Chuan Leekpai to consider the draft National Education Act after the general election, which is tentatively scheduled for May 7.
