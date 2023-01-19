Thailand’s first female AG takes aim at alleged triad boss, 40 ‘accomplices’

Attorney General Naree Tantasathien, the first Thai woman to serve in the post, made her decision after examining a police investigation report submitted by national police chief Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas on January 13.

At 3pm on Thursday, the attorney general assigned her agency’s Narcotics Litigation Division to file a 332-page lawsuit with the South Bangkok Criminal Court.

Police were also instructed to search for and arrest suspects still at large.

Among the charges against Tuhao and his alleged accomplices are colluding in the sale of illicit drugs, money laundering, transnational organised crime, possession of unregistered firearms, operating an entertainment venue without permission, hiring foreign nationals who lack work permits, and providing accommodation for illegal immigrants.

