WEDNESDAY, February 08, 2023
Teenager survives bus fire in Nakhon Ratchasima, 11 killed

SUNDAY, January 22, 2023

Eleven people, including two children, were killed when a bus exploded in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sikhio district.

The accident took place at 9.30pm when a bus from Amnat Charoen slid into a canal in the middle of Mittraphap Road and burst into flames.

A 17-year-old survived the accident with minor injuries because he managed to jump out in time.

Nikhom Sae-un, chief of the Hook 31 rescue team, said they rushed to the scene after the bus exploded, but it was too late because all 11 people inside had died. The victims included two children and the driver.

“One survivor managed to get away before the bus was engulfed with flames,” he said.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident, though it is believed that the driver may have lost control or fallen asleep.

Nakhon Ratchasima governor Siam Sirimongkol arrived at the scene and later informed the Amnat Charoen governor that the 11 bodies will be transported back to their families.

