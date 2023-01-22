background-defaultbackground-default
WEDNESDAY, February 08, 2023
Princess offers jade blessing for Chinese New Year

SUNDAY, January 22, 2023

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn gave a blessing to mark the Chinese New Year with an illustration posted on the Facebook page of her non-profit, Phufa.

The illustration depicts a rabbit and a dog with a full moon in the background to signify the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit according to the Chinese calendar.

The illustration differed from HRH Princess Sirindhorn's greeting card to mark the January 1 New Year. For Chinese New Year, the rabbit was coloured green to align with the Princess's blessing in Chinese: "Jade rabbit brings prosperity."

"In the Chinese belief system, jade brings prosperity and wealth," Phufa said, "Anyone who owns jade ornaments will have good luck and a long life," it added.

Phufa is a poverty alleviation organisation that, among other projects, provides sales channels for rural artisans to sell their products at upscale malls as well as online.

The illustration and message from the princess was first posted on the Phufa Facebook page on January 12.

