Free condoms for welfare card holders from Feb 1

Those who do not have a smart phone can use their ID card to register at the state health facilities.

The move aims to reduce unplanned pregnancies and prevent sexually transmitted diseases, such as syphilis, gonorrhea, Aids, and cervical cancer caused by the HPV virus, NHSO secretary-general Dr Jadet Thammathat-Aree said on Monday.

He said the office has prepared 94.56 million condoms and lubricant gels to give out for free this year.

The NHSO provides four sizes of condom — 49, 52, 54 and 56mm.

The NHSO is also planning to introduce its free condom-dispensing machines in Pattaya City as a pilot project on February 14, which is marked as Valentine’s Day. The machines aim to help people who are too shy to go to health clinics or drug stores for condoms. To get free condoms from the dispensers, people must register via the Pao Tang application.