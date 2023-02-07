Amnesty International calls for release of Thai political activists

The agency also attacked the authorities of unfairly detaining and prosecuting Tantawan, 21, and Orawan, 23, over false lese majeste charges. The two women were arrested for conducting a public poll on whether royal motorcades were acceptable and have been on hunger strike since January 18.

Natthanit and Sopon, meanwhile, had their bail revoked after they protested the government during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in November last year.

Apart from these four activists, hundreds of protesters also face long prison terms and charges, the rights agency told its supporters.

In its statement on Tuesday, AI also accused Thai authorities of resorting to prosecution and arbitrary detention over charges of defamation of the monarchy, which it said, violated people’s right to freedom.