Amnesty International calls for release of Thai political activists
Amnesty International (AI) issued an urgent call for the release and dismissal of charges against four political activists in Thailand.
AI’s London office on Tuesday called on its supporters across the world to write a letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha demanding the immediate release of Tantawan "Tawan" Tuatulanon, Orawan “Bam” Phuphong, Nutthanit “Bai Por” Duangmusit and Sopon "Get" Suritthamrung.
The agency reminded the government that people have the right to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly.
The agency also attacked the authorities of unfairly detaining and prosecuting Tantawan, 21, and Orawan, 23, over false lese majeste charges. The two women were arrested for conducting a public poll on whether royal motorcades were acceptable and have been on hunger strike since January 18.
Natthanit and Sopon, meanwhile, had their bail revoked after they protested the government during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in November last year.
Apart from these four activists, hundreds of protesters also face long prison terms and charges, the rights agency told its supporters.
In its statement on Tuesday, AI also accused Thai authorities of resorting to prosecution and arbitrary detention over charges of defamation of the monarchy, which it said, violated people’s right to freedom.
“We call on the Thai government to urgently ensure that activists on hunger strike are protected from torture and other ill-treatment and to receive ethical health care, including the principle of confidentiality, self-determination, and informed consent,” AI said.