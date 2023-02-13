Prime Minister Prayut, will you be my Valentine this year?
A recent survey revealed that many people want to present a rose to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Valentine’s Day.
He featured among the top five Valentines in a “Love among Thais” survey published on Monday.
The survey was conducted by Bangkok University Research Centre (Bangkok Poll) and covered 1,150 respondents nationwide.
Here are some of the questions asked:
What does “love” mean? (Multiple choice)
• 53.8%: Understanding
• 47.6%: Caring
• 38.9%: Giving
What is your favourite love-related quote?
• 31%: True lovers are never apart
• 27.6%: Love the one who loves you
• 14.5%: True love exists
• 8.8%: To love is to suffer
• 5.3%: Love only comprises two people
• 12.8%: Others, such as love is blind
What do you want to do on Valentine's Day? (Multiple choice)
• 57.8%: Do activities together like dining, travelling or making merit
• 19.4%: Confess love
• 10.9%: Fulfil partner’s wishes
• 7.8%: Hand out a rose
• 5.6%: Hand out ring or jewellery
Who do you want to give a rose to on Valentine's Day? (Top five choices)
• 7.4%: Actress Patchrapa "Aum" Chaichua
• 7.0%: Blackpink's only Thai member Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban
• 6.1%: Actress Ranee "Bella" Campen
• 5.8%: Superstar Thongchai "Bird" McIntyre
• 5.7%: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha
Related stories:
Roses may fade as more intimate and public gifts proliferate on Valentine’s Day
Beware of Valentine sextortion, even by friends: police