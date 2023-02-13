background-defaultbackground-default
MONDAY, February 27, 2023
Prime Minister Prayut, will you be my Valentine this year?

MONDAY, February 13, 2023

A recent survey revealed that many people want to present a rose to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Valentine’s Day.

He featured among the top five Valentines in a “Love among Thais” survey published on Monday.

The survey was conducted by Bangkok University Research Centre (Bangkok Poll) and covered 1,150 respondents nationwide.

Here are some of the questions asked:

What does “love” mean? (Multiple choice)

• 53.8%: Understanding

• 47.6%: Caring

• 38.9%: Giving

What is your favourite love-related quote?

• 31%: True lovers are never apart

• 27.6%: Love the one who loves you

• 14.5%: True love exists

• 8.8%: To love is to suffer

• 5.3%: Love only comprises two people

• 12.8%: Others, such as love is blind

What do you want to do on Valentine's Day? (Multiple choice)

• 57.8%: Do activities together like dining, travelling or making merit

• 19.4%: Confess love

• 10.9%: Fulfil partner’s wishes

• 7.8%: Hand out a rose

• 5.6%: Hand out ring or jewellery

Who do you want to give a rose to on Valentine's Day? (Top five choices)

• 7.4%: Actress Patchrapa "Aum" Chaichua

• 7.0%: Blackpink's only Thai member Lalisa "Lisa" Manoban

• 6.1%: Actress Ranee "Bella" Campen

• 5.8%: Superstar Thongchai "Bird" McIntyre

• 5.7%: Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

