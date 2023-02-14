Miss Universe, beauty queens join Chao Phraya cruise to thank fans, sponsors

US national R'Bonney Gabriel, who beat 83 other contestants for the “most beautiful woman in the universe” title in New Orleans on January 14, met Thai fans for the first time at the “Hello Universe Thank Press Party” cruise.

Also present were the third most beautiful woman, Dominican Republic’s Andreína Martínez, top five semi-finalist Gabriëla Dos Santos from Curaçao and Miss Thailand Universe Anna Sueangam-iam, who won the Transformational Leadership and Social Impact awards in the pageant.

The beauties were welcomed onboard by Jakkaphong “Anne” Jakrajutatip, chief executive officer of the Miss Universe organiser JKN Global Group Plc.

Jakkaphong thanked fans for their continued support and expressed confidence that the Miss Universe pageantry will expand with quality in mind.

Other guests of honour included Miss Universe Thailand compere Thitipong Duangkong, beauty guru Prasert Jermjutitham, and influencers “Pui TPN” and “SpriteBABABI”.

During the cruise, fans took turns taking selfies with the beauty queens, before the party wrapped up with the shooting of the “Hello Universe!” commemorative video.

The JKN Global Group acquired Miss Universe on October 25 last year for 800 million baht. The group has announced plans to expand the brand by 40% as part of its effort to become a key player in the global content industry.