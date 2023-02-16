Parents of Thai killed in Turkey quake seek clarity if government would pay for bringing her body home

Her parents, Boonchu and Ken, said on Thursday that they had received conflicting answers from Thai authorities regarding the cost of bringing the body.

They said they had learned from some news reports that Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda had said the family would not have to pay anything for flying Chamaiporn’s body from Turkey to Thailand.

However, the Thai Embassy in Turkey later told the parents that the cost of sending the body to Thailand was 250,000 baht.

The distraught parents said they had collected slightly over 160,000 baht in donations from several organisations and groups of people, but that was still far below the required amount.

“If necessary, we are ready to enter into an agreement with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the money to be repaid in instalments,” Boonchu said.

She called for clarity over the matter. “We don’t know yet if the family has to cover this cost of over 250,000 baht. If we get help, we will be grateful,” the mother said.

According to the parents, they have received a 5,000-baht donation from the Chaiyaphum governor, as well as financial aid from other local administrators and reporters.

Earlier, Chaiyaphum’s Social Security Office told the parents that their daughter had quit the social security fund in 2015 and had pending benefits of 15,017 baht. The sum was given to her family for funeral arrangements.

The family said on Thursday that no other aid was offered by the government.

On February 6, a strong earthquake and several aftershocks rumbled through southern Turkey and northern Syria, leaving over 36,000 people dead as of Thursday and affecting millions more in both countries.



