‘Game over, Covid’: 10 things we learned about the virus in past 3 years

This year will be “game over” for Covid-19, said Dr Yong Poovorawan, head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University, in a Facebook post. However, he added the pandemic had changed the world in several aspects.

“We have lived with Covid-19 for more than three years. This is what we have learned so far and the estimation of what will happen next,” said Yong.

1. Covid-19 is like influenza in the sense that the virus will evolve in a bid to coexist in the host by reducing the severity of symptoms. The disease that initially had a fatality rate of 3-5% now kills less than 0.1% of infected patients.

2. Diseases with severe symptoms, such as Ebola, Marburg and Lassa fever, are less likely to cause a global pandemic, unlike low-severity diseases such as Covid-19 and influenza.

3. Different types of Covid-19 vaccine are equally capable of preventing severe symptoms and deaths. While mRNA vaccine is capable of raising immunity in the short term, the immunity will also decrease faster. Statistics show that countries that administer only mRNA vaccines do not have significantly lower infection and mortality rates.

4. The reason infection rates are currently slowing is because the majority of the population has already been infected and developed immunity. This is apparent in countries where over 70% of the population has been infected.

5. Immunity created from infection combined with vaccination is stronger and will last longer than immunity created from the vaccine alone.