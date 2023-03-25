Bangkok to host world table tennis games for first time ever in April

At a press conference on Friday, Bangkok deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said the World Table Tennis (WTT) body has chosen Bangkok as the venue for the WTT Star Contender 2023 series tournament for the first time. The tournament will be held at Hua Mark Indoor Stadium in Bang Kapi district from April 23 to 29.

“Hosting this event will not only give the city experience in organising sports events but will also promote tourism, as well as food and transport businesses,” Sanon said. “We believe our infrastructure can accommodate athletes and sports enthusiasts from across the world. Also, local table tennis fans will get a chance to enjoy a memorable event in the city.”

WTT Star Contender is the fourth biggest tournament in the WTT Series, comprising six events throughout the year to find 48 men and 48 women to compete in the WTT Contender, WTT Champion and WTT Cup Finals. The WTT Star Contender series offers prizes worth US$250,000 (8.25 million baht) in total as well as 600 world ranking points to the winner.

“We believe this international event will inspire young Thai athletes to hone their skills to compete at international levels and further improve table tennis in Thailand,” Sanon added.

Also collaborating in the event is the Table Tennis Association of Thailand.



