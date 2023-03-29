Man arrested painting anti-lese majeste law message at Temple of Emerald Buddha

The suspect, Suttawee Soikham, used black spray to paint and cross out the number 112 on the wall of the temple commonly known as Wat Phra Kaew, which is located in the same complex as the Grand Palace near the royal field of Sanam Luang.

Section 112 of the Criminal Code, better known as the lese majeste law, states that “whoever defames, insults or threatens the King, the Queen, the Heir-apparent or the Regent shall be punished with imprisonment of three to 15 years”.

A video posted on Suttawee’s Facebook page shows him making no attempt to escape arrest as two police officers rush to the spot, knock him to the ground and handcuff him. Officers quickly erected a white sheet to hide the graffiti from view.