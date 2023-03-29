60+ Plus Bakery & Cafe project creating jobs for Bangkokians with disabilities

APCD, an agency under the royal patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, launched the project to provide training in the food and bakery business to people with disabilities so they can support themselves financially.

The project offers courses on baked products, chocolate making, hospitality training, as well as general business training.

Chadchart said the city is also hiring more disabled people to work as officials in a bid to provide equal opportunities to all.

“We have built disabled-friendly walkways and bathrooms in workplaces, but we are also providing job training to ensure that disabled people can play an equal role in society,” he said.

“Taking care of those in need creates a more liveable society, and will help Bangkok become a liveable city for all,” he added.

The BMA is halfway to achieving its target of disabled persons making up 1% of its workforce, or about 600 people, according to data from City Hall.